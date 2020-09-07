Excessive Heat Warning expires tonight, Red Flag warning in effect tomorrow

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Strong high pressure and hot and dry conditions remain over the region with no thunderstorm chances through Monday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), excessive heat with well above normal high temperatures will challenge records through Labor Day.

Today, sunny and hot conditions will prevails with a high near 113 degrees. Winds from the South will enter from 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Tonight skies will be clear with a low around 86 degrees.

A pattern shift starting Tuesday will include a strong storm system dropping out of Canada that will bring much cooler temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and a chance of rain over the high terrain east of Phoenix.

A Red Flag Warning and High Wind Advisory will take effect Tuesday as winds will enter the region from the north at 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour.

Drier and warmer conditions will then gradually overtake the region late in the week.