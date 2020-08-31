Skip to Content
Published 10:45 am

Slightly cooler temperatures this week before another warm-up this weekend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz (KYMA, KECY)- Slightly cooler temperatures will enter the desert southwest until Wednesday before another warming trend set for this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), enough moisture will remain in place for mainly afternoon and evening through Tuesday.

Gradually, drier conditions settle back into the region with storm chances decreasing substantially during the latter half of the week.

Somewhat cooler temperatures will also persist into the middle of the week with many locations experiencing their coolest readings in months.

Temperatures will warm back during the latter half of the week with readings returning to above seasonal normal levels.

