Preliminary 4.6-Magnitude earthquake reported near Imperial County

Weather

Chain of smaller earthquakes striking the same area minutes apart

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A preliminary 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Salton Sea at 8:56 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.), a series of small earthquakes struck minutes apart from each other, mostly occurring just west of Niland, California.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Niland, California, a few minutes before the most recent one, following a 3.2-Magnitude quake in the same area.

The strongest earthquake struck at a depth of 10.6 kilometers.

Stay with KYMA for the latest updates.