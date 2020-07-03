4th of July forecast: clear skies and hot temperatures

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As high pressure builds into the region, a warming trend will allow highs to climb back above normal by this weekend, and continue well into next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a drying trend beginning this weekend will not favor storm development for the holiday weekend or through the early part of next week.

On Independence Day, it will be sunny and hot with a high near 110. South southeast wind will be entering the region at around 5 miles per hour.

In the evening, clear conditions will prevail with a low around 83.