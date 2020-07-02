High pressure brings warmer temperatures and clear skies

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As high pressure builds into the region, temperatures will steadily warm through the week with highs climbing back above normal by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this area of high pressure will also allow moisture levels to rise resulting in a very slight chance of thunderstorms for parts of south-central Arizona.

Much of the area likely will not experience storms directly, but wind and dust more common early in this season, particularly this afternoon and evening.

A gradual drying trend beginning this weekend will not favor storm development for south-central AZ for the holiday weekend and early next week.