High pressure brings warmer temperatures in the desert southwest

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As high pressure builds into the region, temperatures will steadily warm through the week with highs climbing back above normal by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this area of high pressure will also allow moisture levels to rise resulting in a very slight chance of thunderstorms for parts of south-central Arizona.

Much of the area likely will not experience storms directly, but wind and dust more common early in this season, particularly Thursday afternoon and evening.

Today will be sunny with a high near 102. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight clear conditions are expected, with a low around 77. Breezy conditions will prevail with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.