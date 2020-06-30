Below normal temperatures today followed by a warm-up into the weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Below normal temperatures will be common today with afternoon highs several degrees below normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a warming trend begins Wednesday with highs climbing above normal by Saturday.

Moisture levels will be on the rise beginning Wednesday along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms for south-central Arizona, especially over high terrain, for the second half of the week.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 100.

Light and variable wind will be entering from the south at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, clear conditions are expected with a low around 74.

South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.