Hottest day of the week today, before another cool down

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- The hot and dry conditions will last for another couple of days before a gradual cooling trend begins this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lower desert high temperatures are expected to be around 110 degrees through Friday.

Starting Sunday, a strong low pressure system approaching the region from the northwest will bring noticeably cooler temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and a slight increase in moisture levels.

For early next week, below normal temperatures are expected while relatively dry conditions are likely to prevail under mostly clear skies.