Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 10:12 am

Hottest day of the week today, before another cool down

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- The hot and dry conditions will last for another couple of days before a gradual cooling trend begins this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lower desert high temperatures are expected to be around 110 degrees through Friday.

Starting Sunday, a strong low pressure system approaching the region from the northwest will bring noticeably cooler temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and a slight increase in moisture levels.

For early next week, below normal temperatures are expected while relatively dry conditions are likely to prevail under mostly clear skies.

Local Forecast

Gabriel Salazar

You can catch Gabe Salazar reporting on Sunrise at 6 a.m and 7 a.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply