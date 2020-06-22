Warmer temperatures this week before a cooling trend this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Warmer temperatures will enter the Desert Southwest before cooler temperatures are possible for this coming weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high pressure will predominate across the Desert Southwest, resulting in above normal temperatures through the weekend.

Slightly cooler conditions are possible late in the week and into the weekend as a low pressure system passes by to the North.

Today will be sunny with temperatures near 107. Wind from the South will be entering the desert southwest from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear conditions are are expected with low temperatures around 75 degrees.