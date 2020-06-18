Temperatures warm up this weekend and into next week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Near to slightly below normal temperatures are expected through Saturday as dry and clear conditions persist across the region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), quiet weather conditions will prevail through the weekend while dry southwesterly flow aloft through Friday weakens considerably this weekend.

High pressure will slowly build over the region late this weekend into early next week, resulting in a gradual increase in temperatures.

Daily high temperatures across the lower deserts are likely to end up around 110 degrees during the first half of next week.