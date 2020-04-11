Clear and sunny skies on tap for next week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Mostly clear skies will be the general trend this weekend and into next week.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will decrease in coverage late this afternoon and end tonight as our lingering low pressure system pushes into far southeast Arizona.

After a brief break tonight into Sunday morning, another disturbance will bring additional rain chances to northern and eastern Arizona on Sunday and Monday, with a slight chance of showers in the Phoenix metro on Monday.

Southeast California and southwest Arizona will remain dry on Sunday and Monday, with south central Arizona beginning to dry out on Tuesday with highs climbing above normal by Thursday.