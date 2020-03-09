Rainy week following sunny skies today

Weather

Wet and rainy week with possible chances of thunderstorms

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A low pressure system is expected to bring rain and possible storms throughout the week following relatively pleasant conditions Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will remain warm and increase clouds will be entering the region Monday afternoon.

A slow moving and wet storm system will bring widespread rain chances to the region Tuesday through Friday, with high temperatures remaining in the 70's.

Highest rainfall amounts are expected north and east of Phoenix with flooding impacts to creeks and typically dry washes likely.

Today increasing clouds will enter the region with high's nearinging 76. Light and variable wind will be coming from the North at five to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight showers will be likely, with a 70% chance of rain after 11 p.m.