Bull rides shotgun down Nebraska highway

Norfolk Police Division in Nebraska responds to a call of a man driving with a bull in his passengers seat

NORFOLK, Neb. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Norfolk Police Division in Nebraska responded to a call of a man driving with a massive bull in his passenger's seat.

The driver, identified as Lee Meyer of the nearby town of Neligh, was immediately pulled over.

The car was modified to accommodate the black and white watusi bull named howdy doody.

Half the roof and windshield on the passenger side were removed and the passenger door was fitted with a metal guardrail.

The sign on the side of the car said, "Nebraska's big rodeo parade: best car entry."

Meyer and the bull got away with a warning and were sent home.