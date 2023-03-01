Police body cams capture exploding house

Six volunteer firefighters were inside a New Jersey home battling a two alarm fire when the structure exploded

Pompton Lakes, N.J. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Pompton Lakes Police Department in New Jersey recenting shared body worn camera video from three officers who were at the scene of a home explosion.

Last month, six volunteer firefighters were inside the home battling a two alarm fire when the structure exploded. All of the firefighters inside survived, two of the firefighters were hospitalized with burns, but have since been released.

All of the firefighters survived by climbing out the the basement.

The explosion is so powerful, it can be seen in the video lifting the home off its foundation.

The explosion took place on January 14, 2023, an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the home and alerted the homeowner who immediately left the house.

No word as of yet on the cause of the explosion.