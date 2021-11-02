High-speed chase ends in jump from five-story bridge

Pursuit has an unexpected end

LEE COUNTY, Flor. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A high-speed chase between authorities and a suspect in Lee County ended with the suspect jumping off a five-story bridge.

Police officials were called about an allegedly stolen van when a suspect began to speed, resulting in authorities following in pursuit.

The van swerved on a bridge and crashed, then the suspect immediately exists the vehicle and dives into the waters below the bridge.

A marine unit was dispatched and took him into custody.