Must-See Video: Wild police chase leaves one cow dead

(KYMA, KECY, NBC News) - A group of cows led police on a wild chase on Tuesday after escaping a slaughterhouse in a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's first reported the loose cows and warned the community to stay away from the area. However, cows kept running into a cul-de-sac running over one person.

Paramedics transported the individual to the hospital, but their condition is not clear. They say police and ranchers tried to barricade the cul-de-sac to corral the cows, but some managed to escape.

After a brief chase, ranchers were able to capture the remaining cows. One cow was killed during the incident.

