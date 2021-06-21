Naked man breaks into California home, kills pet birds

Must See Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Police arrest a naked homeless man after he broke into a Bel Air home last Thursday. The homeowners say the intruder not only broke into their home but say the man killed their pets during the burglary as well.

In the video, the homeowner, Mat Sabz came face to face with the stranger in his home.

“I’m upstairs. Who's in the house? Hey! Who are you? What are you doing here? It's my house. What are you doing here? I'm gonna call the police right now,” Sabz told the intruder.

Sabz tells police the intruder continued to walk upstairs, saying it was his home. That's when Sabz realized he didn't have anything on him to fight the suspect, climbed off the balcony, and jumped on top of his car to escape and call 911.

Police quickly got to the scene and arrested the 34-year-old suspect. Police said the suspect was roaming around the home for about 45 minutes.

Sabz tells NBC News their two young childrent later found their two pet parakeets dead.

“He went and opened the cage with like a serial killer looking smile -- squeezing them, dropping them and stomping on both of them as they are screaming for their lives these birds,” Sabz said.

The family says they are traumatized by what happened but are thankful no one got hurt.

They hope this can be a learning lesson for everyone to lock their doors.