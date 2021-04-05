Must See Video: Deputies find $1 million worth of fentanyl in car seat

Must See Video

The Tucson couple remains behind bars and their three children are now in DCS custody

(KYMA, KECY) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) released a body cam video finding $1,000,000 worth of fentanyl pills in a child's car seat during a traffic stop.

On March 28, deputies arrested a Tucson couple after finding more than 52,000 fentanyl pills inside the car seat. They say their three children, ages 1, 5, and 6, were also in the car. The children are now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. As for the couple, they remain behind bars.

“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” said Sheriff Rhodes. “But this is the sad reality of our world we live in today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity. But they need to know that they can’t hide anything from us.”

Deputies say in the video, a cloud of powder residue is released into the air near one of the deputies' faces after finding the pills. If any of that residue got on the deputy, he would have overdosed.