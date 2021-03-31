Must See Video: Smugglers drop two girls over border fence

Must See Video

NEW MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - Human smugglers continue to meet ends to do anything they can for a couple of thousand dollars.

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, El Paso Sector Chief, Gloria Chavez, said agents rescued two girls ages three and five after being dropped off in the middle of the desert in New Mexico by human smugglers.

Chief Chavez says the video under cover of night shows a scaled 14 ft. border barrier where both kids are dropped just a few miles from the nearest residence. She adds that if it weren't for mobile technology, these two girls would have been left in the desert for hours.