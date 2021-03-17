4-year-old dies after small plane crashes in Florida

Must See Video

Pembroke Pines, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people are dead and one injured after a plane crashes into a south Florida neighborhood.

The crash was captured on camera. We will warn you -- some may find this video disturbing.

The horrific accident happened Monday afternoon around 3 p.M. in Pembroke Pines.

A vehicle was traveling down the road when a small plane slammed into its passenger side.

You can hear the plane's wing scraping the road just before it erupts into flames.

Officials say two people who were aboard the plane died at the scene.

An adult and child had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Then rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The child died later that night.

No word on what caused the plane crash. The FAA and national NTSB are investigating.