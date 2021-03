Must See Video

(KYMA, KECY) - A baseball brawl leads to "Goosebumps" in Arizona.

Cameras caught two geese going at it during a cubs-diamondbacks game on Sunday.

You can see one bird swooping in before coming away with a beak full of feathers.

The geese were apparently unfazed by the game going on around them.

And they even camped out with the players for the majority of the game.

These combative Canada geese apparently love baseball.