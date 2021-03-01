Snowshoeing…With Goats!

Must See Video

A farm in Middle Grove, New York has seen business skyrocket thanks to a new option on their snowshoe trail: Goats!

"Into The Woods Farm" owner Phaedra Zoe Stasyshyn says she had no idea how popular it would be, especially during a pandemic.

Snowshoers choose the lengh of the trek, and whether to have goats or not. Most people choose the goats.

Where I would typically run five snowshoes a season, I have three snowshoes a day, straight up through March 1st right now," she says.

Stasyshyn says it's been a perfect blend of our eagerness to get out, and a love for goats.

"A lot of people say when you have the animals along on the hikes with you, you forget about the exercise part," Stasyshyn says.