Four alarm brush fire in Oakland prompts evacuation orders

today at 5:37 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A four-alarm brush fire filled the sky with the smoke in Oakland.

The fire, which was reported Friday afternoon, remains small, only burning 15 acres as of Saturday, but has already damaged multiple homes and already forecd an evacuation order.

No injuries have been reported in the damaged houses, but the fire has shut down multiple lanes on the nearby I-580 highway.

A red flag warning is in effect in the Bay Area, while fire departments battle the blaze.

Dillon Fuhrman

