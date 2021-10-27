Caught on Camera: Cow leads Arizona police on wild goose chase

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Glendale Police Department (GDP) had their hands full trying to corral a loose cow as it trampled its way through a residential neighborhood.

Body-camera footage caught the wild goose chase on video.

Officers say it began early Saturday morning when the GDP received a strange call about a cow walking down the streets of a quiet neighborhood.

Police confirm they tried to peacefully restrain her, but couldn't. Thus, the chase was on.

According to the GDP, the cow was just too shifty for them. It kept escaping their grasp.

Finally, the owner got it under control and took it home. Officers report no one, including the cow, was injured in the chaotic chase.