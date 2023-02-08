Ford getting back into Formula 1 racing

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Ford is re-entering the world of Formula 1 racing.

The automaker will be working with French sports car brand Alpine -- which is owned by Renault.

The partnership will allow ford to create new hybrid power units and showcase its electric technology.

Formula 1 race cars use hybrid electric engines and new requirements in 2026 will require even more reliance on the electric portion.

Ford has invested billions of dollars in developing electric vehicle technology, including for some of it's most popular models like mustang and F-150 trucks.

Though Formula 1 racing is much more popular in Europe, it's starting to gain ground in the U.S.

General Motors recently announced it is applying to field a Formula 1 racing team of their own.