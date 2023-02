(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Advert your eyes.

The maker of 'Artificial Tears Lubricant' eye drops is recalling the product due to possible contamination.

The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the eye drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness.

So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, with one person dead from a bloodstream infection.

These products were sold in stores nationwide and on the internet.