Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora shares Thomas Angulo's experience

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Come on down! Thomas Angulo, an El Centro resident was a recent contestant on the Price Is Right.

A day Angulo will never forget, checking off one of his bucket list goals.

The recent episode aired on Friday, February 3 and highlighted cancer patients and survivors.

Angulo is diagnosed with kidney cancer and said with good doctors and power of prayer, he's been living well and being on the show was a dream come true.

"Just being there, just the atmosphere," explained Angulo. "The anxiety it takes out of you and say I did it, you know? And that was the best feeling I ever had. I finally did it."

Angulo played the game "More or Less" and answered all the questions right, which led him to also win a Camaro.

His luck didn't stop there, making it to the showcase round after spinning a 95 on the wheel.

Angulo passed over his showcase to his opponent because he said he had already won a car.

When it came down to the bidding, his bid was within $500 winning both showcases.

"I won the showcase. I won her trip, her car. I won my showcase, won the whole jackpot," Angulo said.

His winnings came out to a total of over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Angulo shared his experience with family and friends Friday morning to watch the show because they had no idea he won.

Linsey Dale, a family friend that accompanied Angulo and his wife Cheri Watte Angulo to the show, says they've been holding this secret for two months now.

"We've been dying to tell everyone. So it's kind of like that relief now that we're able to say something," mentioned Dale.

Cheri said her husband winning was the cherry on top of the sundae.

"The most profound moment was when Linsey and I followed him onto the set and his reaction to just being in the room where it happened and his awe about being able to experience this," described Waste Angulo. "And being so present in the experience was really, really cool."

Angulo is still waiting for his prizes to arrive, though he did receive his juicer.

Next on Angulo's bucket list? Attending a San Diego Padre's playoff game.