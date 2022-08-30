Lady Kings reign over Lady Crim’s in volleyball opener

Kofa wins in straight sets over Yuma in the Lady Kings home and season opener.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Yuma High School traveled to Rillos gym for the 2022 volleyball season opener against the Kofa Lady Kings. The first set had both teams go on scoring runs as Kofa jumped out to 22-13 lead behind terrific serving from senior Stephany Montoya with five aces and added five digs from the back row. Yuma countered with Alyssa Franco notching seven straight points to climb the Lady Criminals back into the contest at 22-20. Kofa would hang on to win the first set 25-20 with junior Olivia Taylor adding five digs and two kills.

Kofa would win the match in straight sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-10. Senior's Leeza Jones, Kristy Mojardin and sophomore Taegan Paxton also had good performances for the Lady Kings in the season opener.

Kofa travels to Imperial tonight to take on the 2-1 Tigers at Emma Lou Hansen gym before meeting Yuma again at Yuma High school on Thursday.