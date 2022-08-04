Tj Maxx and marshalls sold recalled baby products

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The company that operates T-J Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods stores -- agreed to pay a 13-million dollar fine for selling recalled infant products.

The products had been removed from the market due to risks of infant suffocation and death.

They include the 'rocking sleepers' -- linked to five infant deaths -

The u-s consumer product safety commission said t-j-x's settlement covers about 12 hundred recalled products from march 2014 to October 2019.

T-J-X said it will put in place a program to make sure it complies with the consumer product safety act.