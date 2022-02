February 4th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Lingering cold air continues to have it's effect on the Desert Southwest with overnight lows sinking from the low 40s to the mid 30s going into the weekend.

A weak cut-off low in the Pacific will allow the coming warming process to slow down.

Despite that, high pressure will eventually win out and rise our daytime mercury numbers into the low 80s by next Wednesday.