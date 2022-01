Scientists discover an untouched coral reef in Tahiti

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - According to this CBS report brought to us by correspondent, Ian Lee, we learn that there is a coral reef recently discovered that appears to be untouched by climate change.

Scientist say that this discovery brings hope that there are other ecosystems they have not yet discovered in the ocean.

Ocean experts now want to learn the secrets of the coral's resilience.