Tamron Hall tackling the nation’s hot topics in season 3

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Journalist, talk show host and author, Tamron Hall, is kicking off season 3 of of her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show "Tamron Hall Show" on Monday, Sept. 6.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations that help, heal and inform in these uncertain times. Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable voice to television and to the daytime community – so let’s talk about it.

Season three is packed with can’t miss conversations you will only see on “Tamron Hall,” premiering with two hotly debated school topics: kids wearing masks and the teaching of critical race theory. These are two topics impacting parents and kids from coast to coast, in every city and suburb.

Also during premiere week, Tamron kicks off the first-ever Tam Fam Kindness Challenge, an inspiring show highlighting what people are willing to do for others. Upcoming shows will feature a wide range of celebrity and human-interest guests.

Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July 2020 won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. Hall's hosting win marking the first time since the award's inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. Hall also received an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Talk Series for Tamron Hall in its freshman season and in September 2020, Hall accepted the Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host and dedicated the honor to Breonna Taylor.

Tamron’s debut novel, As the Wicked Watch, is due to be published in October 2021. It is the first book in her "Jordan Manning" mystery series.