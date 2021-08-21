News 11 Weather Authority: Heat rise coming

As Seen on TV

August 20th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've managed to keep a below normal heat mode in place for the last few days.

This little break from the higher mercury will soon come to an end, as high pressure from the Midwest will be building into the area starting on Sunday.

Progressively, the temperatures will surge into the 110 to 115 degree range before the end of next week.

This could open the door for another brief round of excessive heat for our area.