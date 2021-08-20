A lot of swimmers will be having company in the ocean

As Seen on TV

An increase of juvenile great white sharks are swimming around in Southern California

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - CBS news correspondent, Carter Evans, takes a closer look at the scene of Southern California beaches.

There has been an increase of juvenile great white sharks swimming near the shore and around people.

The juvenile great white sharks don't seem to be interested in people.

Drone images were captured in this segment showing the sharks swimming with humans.