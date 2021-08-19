News 11 Weather Authority: Nice Summer weekend ahead

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An unusually slow moving large-scale low pressure trough in the West is our main source of milder and drier air.

This is the reason why there are currently no thunderstorms in the Southwest United States.

Our late Summer heat has also taken a tumble of close to 10 degrees below the seasonal daytime average of 107 degrees.

Expect this unusual bit of dry and milder momentum to carry through the coming weekend, before high pressure from the East begins to progressively take our mercury back to above average readings by late next week.

It's also not out of the realm of possibility that we see another excessive heat episode enter our area.