Military Matters: Honoring Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi

YUMA PROVING GROUND (KYMA/ KECY) - Army Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi is currently assigned as a healthcare non-commissioned officer for the airborne test force at Yuma Proving Ground.

Elinbabi enlisted in the Army in 2012 and is originally from New Brunswick, New Jersey

During this time in the Army he's been deployed to Fort Bragg, North Carolina as a line medic, to Iraq as a senior line medic, up to Alaska as an evacuation platoon squad leader and to Guam as a medic.

Elinbabi would like to attend the military free fall school and become a jumpmaster.

His hobbies include cooking, baking, going to the gym, traveling internationally, riding his motorcycle, hiking with his dog, carpentry, reading, scuba diving, and playing video games.

On behalf of 13 On Your Side, we'd like to thank you sergeant Ahmed Elinbabi for your continued services.