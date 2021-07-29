Somerton UTV Block Party

As Seen on TV

The city of Somerton will be hosting a block party to help veterans and senior citizens

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brissa Garcia with the City of Somerton joins us to talk about the UTV block party they will be hosting to raise funds to help veterans and senior citizens.

The event will be held at Somerton Main St. on October 2 at 11:00 am up until midnight.

Food vendors are still needed for the event and you can call to participate. Contact Brissa Garcia at (928) 722-7394 or (928) 655-0247.