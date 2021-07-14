News 11 Weather Authority: Hot & quiet

As Seen on TV

July 13th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure in the West has circulated some moist and unstable air into the Southwest U.S. to generate isolated to scattered thunderstorms in much of Arizona.

Because many of those storms are capable of dropping heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service has enacted a Flash Flood Watch in many of the state's counties through midday on Wednesday.

To this point, Yuma and Imperial Counties are not included in that watch area.

Expect that pattern to continue into Wednesday, before more stable conditions prevail throughout the region.

In the meantime, the daytime high temperatures should stay in the range of 107 to 109 degrees for the next few days.