July 14, 2021 11:14 PM
First Alert Forecast: Storms come early

A flood advisory reached southern La Paz County and northeastern Yuma County on Wednesday night

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Portions of southern La Paz County and northeastern Yuma County received .5'' to 1.0'' of rain on Wednesday night. The large amount of rain in a short amount of time led to a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast the next several days across central Arizona, then expand into southwest Arizona and southeast California this weekend and continue into next week.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

