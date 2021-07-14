First Alert Forecast: Storms come early

As Seen on TV

A flood advisory reached southern La Paz County and northeastern Yuma County on Wednesday night

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Portions of southern La Paz County and northeastern Yuma County received .5'' to 1.0'' of rain on Wednesday night. The large amount of rain in a short amount of time led to a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast the next several days across central Arizona, then expand into southwest Arizona and southeast California this weekend and continue into next week.