News 11 Weather Authority: Transition to excessive heat

July 7th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High heat in addition to some subtropical moisture is making for some uncomfortable conditions here in the Desert Southwest.

The combination of these elements is making for a heat index factor of up to several degrees higher than the actual temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure in the West is expected to intensify over the next couple of days, with temperatures reaching the range between 113 to 117 degrees.

The National Weather Service is already issuing an Excessive Heat Warning starting on Friday and concluding on Saturday evening in the Yuma area.

Imperial County is expected to have this warning in place from Friday through Sunday.