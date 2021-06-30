News 11 Weather Authority: Muggy & quiet

As Seen on TV

June 29th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure well to the East and subtropic moisture from what is becoming the remnants of Enrique has made for a muggy Tuesday.

Those elements could also give our area slight chances of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday.

Flooding won't be the main concern with this.

But wind, blowing dust, and cloud to ground lightning could play as factors to potential storms over the course of the next few days.

Beyond that, expect drier and toastier conditions to occur over the coming 4th of July holiday weekend.