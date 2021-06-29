Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: NCAA athletes set to cash in

New ruling could allow college athletes to profit from their names, autographs and more

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - One of the most powerful committees in college sports says players should be allowed to make money from their own personal brand.  The NCAA's Division One council voted on Monday to recommend a new policy, letting college athletes profit from their name, image, and likeness, until congress approves a nationwide law.  This follows a string of court rulings against the NCAA's policies.  

