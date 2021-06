As Seen on TV

June 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure moving to the East and an approaching weak disturbance will give our area a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The window of this chance can be from the Tuesday overnight hours, going into Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond that time frame, expect drier and hotter conditions to emerge.

It's even possible to reach excessive heat levels by the coming weekend.