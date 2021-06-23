News 11 Weather Authority: 1st wave of monsoon t’storms

As Seen on TV

June 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We're only 8 days into Monsoon Season and already we're seeing signs of thunderstorm activity in the area.

During the mid-afternoon, a series of significant thunderstorms have developed near Blythe and Quartzsite along Interstate 10.

In that vicinity, the National Weather Service enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, 16 miles East of Desert Center.

That slow-moving storm was capable of 60 mile per hour damaging winds and nickel-size hail.

There was also flood concerns in that area as well.

Around the same time frame, a strong t'storm cell developed near the Wellton-Tacna area, also inducing a Flash Flood Advisory.

Another storm cell from South of the border quickly developed, and then collapsed just outside of El Centro.

