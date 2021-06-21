News 11 Weather Authority: Heat lowering

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the latest ridge of high pressure backs off, expect the recent heat effect to continue to backslide; at least for now.

A weak low pressure disturbance, in conjunction with the Eastern position of the high pressure ridge will bring a chance of showers and isolated Thunderstorms to our area from overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Beyond that window of time, expect the higher heat to return.

By late this week and into the next weekend, our daytime high temperature range could land between 109 to 113 degrees.