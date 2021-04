As Seen on TV

April 14th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The slow-moving low pressure disturbance centered in the interior West continues to generate some wind and bring in more cooling to our area.

The current dry flow of air has lowered our daytime highs into the middle 80s, with wind gusts ranging from the high 20s to the low 30s in the Imperial Valley alone.

Expect the residual cool air to remain in our area for the rest of the work-week.