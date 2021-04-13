CBS 13 Sports: Matadors fall and Hawks take off

As Seen on TV

AWC softball falls at home in a key doubleheader with Yavapai while Gila Ridge baseball and softball soar

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It was a battle of top 20 ACCAC Division One foes at the Charlie Dine Softball Field on the AWC campus. At stake, home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Yavapai proved to be too much for Arizona Western as the Lady Matador bats didn't show up, resulting a in 1-0 and 6-1 Roughrider sweep.

In Prep Sports, both the Gila Ridge baseball and softball teams soared against Raymond Kellis.