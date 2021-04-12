News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

April 12th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though our dry and warm weather continues to carry over from the weekend, the current ridge of high pressure is weakening.

An upper level disturbance will begin to invade the interior West and bring winds and cooler air to our area by Tuesday.

The cooling pattern will allow our daytime highs to dip into the mid to high 80s for the remainder of the week.

Beyond that, expect the mercury to take a much sharper rise with a stronger ridge expected.