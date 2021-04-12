Matasuyama wins Masters for all of Japan

As Seen on TV

Like Tiger Woods, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was viewed as a child prodigy

AUGUSTA, Ga. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering Sunday's fourth round of the 2021 Master's Golf Tournament, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama held a four stroke lead. He would hang on to win by one stroke and forever put Japan on the world map of golf champions. Matasuyama was a child prodigy and not only did he have his own pressure riding on his shoulders this past Sunday, but the pressure from an entire country.