CBS 13 Sports: Party at my place!

St. Cloud State advances to first ever NCAA hockey championship and AWC baseball keeps winning at Kammann Field

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - They'll be a hockey party at my place this Saturday for any college hockey fans looking for something to cheer about. My alma mater's men's hockey team is advancing to the NCAA national championship game for the first time in school history. I was lucky and privileged enough to cover the follow the St. Cloud State men's hockey team as the college radio play by play voice from 2012-14.

In 2013 the team made its first ever trip to the Frozen Four. Ironically it was held in Pittsburgh that year as well. There I was, in a radio booth at PPG Paints Arena calling the game with a few of my classmates as the Huskies battled Quinnipiac. This year, St. Cloud State has taken another step forward. They've done it by taking down two teams from Boston and a long time nemesis in Minnesota State.

If they are to win a national championship they'll have to get by another Massachusetts team in UMASS. The Minutemen used overtime to their advantage on Thursday night to skate by the University of Minnesota - Duluth Bulldogs. It was a rematch of the previous title game. UMASS got their revenge, ending the Bulldogs quest for a three peat. If UMASS is going to hoist its first ever national championship they'll have to tame another canine in the Huskies.

St. Cloud State and UMASS square off on Saturday. One of these programs will reach the ultimate goal for the first time ever. I know not many people in the desert southwest care about these schools or what happens but hey, my team's in the national championship, I deserve to gloat a little right? Go Huskies!!